Baton Rouge march over death of George Floyd downtown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Baton Rouge near Glavez Plaza downtown to march toward the Louisiana State Capitol in objection to the excessive use of force by members of law enforcement, particularly during interactions with black Americans and communities of color.
A message circulated social media calling for area residents to gather near Galvez Plaza downtown, Sunday, May 31.
Participants were advised they must wear a mask as a measure aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The message discouraged violence.
The marches are a response to the death of George Floyd, in particular.
Floyd was being detained in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 after a store clerk allegedly suspected he was using a counterfeit $20 bill to make a purchase and alerted law enforcement, officials said.
During that arrest, an officer was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
The video shows Floyd say “I can’t breathe,” “I’m about to die,” “Don’t kill me,” and note to responding officers that “everything hurts.”
Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The officer filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck was fired and later charged. Three other officers were also fired in connection with the killing.
The immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death inspired marches in most major cities, and confrontations with officers where tear gas and rubber bullets have been used.
Looters have used the marches for cover to vandalize stores and set fires to buildings.
Officials in Louisiana have weighed in on Floyd’s killing and the unrest it has caused.
