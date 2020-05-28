Saturday, May 30: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Saturday, May 30, at 11:53 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 39,577 positive cases - 775 new cases - LDH reported an error on Friday, preventing their system from updating the total number of cases.
- 2,661 deaths - 19 new deaths
- 714 patients in the hospital - decrease of 40 patients
- 84 patients on ventilators - decrease of 6 patients
- 28,700 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)
