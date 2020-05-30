Pair of Scotlandville track athletes sign letters of intent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were a couple of prep signings Saturday, May 30.
Nya Terrell and Amaru Cavalier of Scotlandville both signed their national letters of intent to compete in track and field at the next level.
Cavalier is headed north to Grambling State as a hurdler. He ran the top time in the state this past indoor season with a time of 38.8 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Terrell is headed to Louisiana-Lafayette to throw the shotput. She was the top-ranked shotputter in the state with a throw of 43′ 11″ and state runner-up in the indoor championships.
Congrats to both of those Hornets and best of luck in their college careers.
