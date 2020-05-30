History-making SpaceX-NASA launch to be streamed online

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFB) - Two U.S. astronauts are set to take a historic flight into space, the only question now is whether the weather will cooperate.
This launch is historic because it will be the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has taken humans into Earth’s orbit. This launch could be the true beginning of commercial space flights.
The history-making flight was first scheduled for Wednesday, but thunderstorms and a tornado warning forced the launch to be postponed.
As we in Louisiana know all too well, the weather can be unpredictable, especially during hurricane season, which officially begins Monday. But the already active Gulf does not follow a calendar.
The launch is set to happen at 2:22 central, but should the conditions force it to be postponded once again, the two alternate dates are set for Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, June 2.
