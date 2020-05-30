Gov. Edwards releases statement on the death of George Floyd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on the death of George Floyd.
“Although I never knew George Floyd, I will never forget him or the fact that his death was both terribly wrong and completely and easily avoidable,” Gov. Edwards said. “No one who sees the video of his death can deny this, which is why it is important for all of us, regardless of the color of our skin, or ethnicity, to speak out against this great injustice.”
Governor Edwards is one of the latest to make a public statement on the death of Floyd. On Friday, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow weighed in.
According to officials on Friday, May 29, the officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.
