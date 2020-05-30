FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry and hot weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A ridge of high pressure will begin building into the local area today. High pressure systems in late Spring usually account for dry and hot conditions.
The ridge won’t be fully in control until Sunday, so expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop today. Not everyone will see rain today so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.
Be sure to stay hydrated as temperatures will be hot, but right where they should be for this time of year near 90°.
As the ridge moves overhead Sunday, expect bright sunshine and plenty of heat. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90°s for most of the upcoming week.
Rain will not be an issue Sunday and Monday. An easterly wave is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico by mid week bringing a slight mention of rain to the forecast.
A surge of tropical moisture will be working into the Southern Gulf of Mexico during this time. That moisture is forecast to push north by next weekend possibly developing into a low pressure system.
There is still plenty of time to keep an eye out for any potential tropical development. But, it looks like rain chances could be bumped higher and higher as we move closer to next weekend.
Speaking of the potential for tropical development. We are still a few days from the official start to hurricane season, but don’t tell that to 2020. We’ve already had two named storms in the month of May (Arthur, Bertha).
An area of low pressure currently located in the Central Atlantic has been given a 60% chance for tropical development as it drifts out in the open waters of the Atlantic. This system is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
