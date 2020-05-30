FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and hot start to the new week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will become entrenched across the local area over the next few days.
This will keep conditions dry and hot.
Humidity levels won’t be unbearable, so, therefore, feels like temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 90s. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees above average in the low 90s Sunday through Tuesday.
By Wednesday, an easterly wave will be moving across the Gulf of Mexico helping to slightly enhance local rain chances for the middle of the workweek.
During this time, tropical moisture associated with Tropical Depression #2 in the Eastern Pacific will be moving across Central America into the Southern Gulf of Mexico.
That moisture will be making its way north towards the Gulf Coast states.
It remains to be seen whether this moisture plume will have the potential of taking on tropical cyclone characteristics, but with hurricane season already in full swing, the First Alert Storm Team will be keeping an eye on the Southern and Central Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week.
A chunk of that tropical moisture could possibly impact the local area by next weekend.
The 10-day forecast shows an increase in rain chances by next Saturday and Sunday as that moisture moves north.
Afternoon temperatures will be taking dip solely because of additional clouds and rain.
Don’t expect a cold front anytime soon.
