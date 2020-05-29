VIDEO: NOPD officer dragged by vehicle while attempting to arrest carjacking suspect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police officer was injured while attempting to arrest a carjacking suspect in Gentilly early Friday morning.
According to NOPD, two officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 1:35 a.m.
When the officers approached the suspect, he got into the vehicle and put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to get out of the parking lot. The two officers pursued the vehicle on foot.
While still in the parking lot, the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but left the vehicle in reverse. As a result, one of the officers was dragged a short distance by the vehicle before the second officer was able to stop the vehicle.
Both officers continued to pursue the suspect on foot before apprehending him about a half mile away from the scene.
The officer that was dragged suffered injuries to his arm and leg. The injuries are not considered to be life threatening but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.