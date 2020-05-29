NOPD denounces actions of Minneapolis police officers

“All of this could have been avoided if one or two of his fellow officers intervened. If you really have each other’s back, show it by stepping up, and stepping in before things get out of hand. Don’t be afraid to say “that’s enough,” or “I’ll take it from here” when you see a situation escalating. And you should be able to do so without the fear of retaliation or push-back. I will always support you when you are in the right, but I will also hold you accountable when you are wrong. That is how we maintain respect in this department and this profession,” New Orleans Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.