NOPD denounces actions of Minneapolis police officers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department has joined with other law enforcement agencies around the country in denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis police officers following the death of George Floyd.
NOPD made the statement on the department’s Twitter account Friday morning.
“All of this could have been avoided if one or two of his fellow officers intervened. If you really have each other’s back, show it by stepping up, and stepping in before things get out of hand. Don’t be afraid to say “that’s enough,” or “I’ll take it from here” when you see a situation escalating. And you should be able to do so without the fear of retaliation or push-back. I will always support you when you are in the right, but I will also hold you accountable when you are wrong. That is how we maintain respect in this department and this profession,” New Orleans Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
Many other law enforcement agencies around the country have released similar statements this week.
Floyd died in police custody while being arrested by officers. Video from a bystander shows an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he is lying on the ground handcuffed.
Since the incident, four Minneapolis Police officers involved in the incident have been fired.
The incident has sparked large protests across the country including in Minneapolis where protesters burned down the city’s 3rd Precinct police station.
