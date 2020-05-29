LifeShare Blood Center now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to blood donors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare Blood Center is now offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to anyone who donates blood with them.
Free testing will begin Monday, June 1 and end Sunday, June 14.
“When the pandemic first moved into our region, we saw a tremendous outpouring of support from our blood donors,” says LifeShare Senior Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel. “Since then, we’ve seen a decline in the number of people giving blood while at the same time, hospitals are beginning to address their backlog of elective procedures.”
LifeShare officials say since the beginning of May, they’ve depleted more than 80% of their blood supply.
All donors who give blood, plasma, or platelets are eligible for the free antibody testing. All donors need to bring a photo ID and provide an email address. Donors can expect to get their results within two weeks.
If antibodies are detected, donors can make the decision to donate convalescent plasma in the future, which is being used to treat those currently sick with the virus.
LifeShare officials say antibody testing is not for those currently showing COVID-19 symptoms or who think they might be infected.
Those interested in donating can search for a blood center or mobile drive here.
