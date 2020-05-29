JPSO: Police seeking help locating runaway child

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating 10-year-old Jerran Davis.
He was last seen in the 2500 block of Cardinal Drive in Marrero at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
He stands about 4′7″ tall and weighs around 75 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and black shoes.
Foul play is not suspected, according to the report.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jerran Davis is asked to call 911 or our Runaway/Missing Section at 504-364-5300.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.