Friday, May 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By WAFB Staff | May 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 12:00 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, May 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • The LDH says an error is preventing their system from updating the total number of cases. As of THURSDAY, there were 38,802 cases reported.
  • 2,661 deaths - 26 new deaths
  • 714 patients in the hospital - decrease in 47 patients
  • 90 patients on ventilators - decrease by 10 patients
  • 28,700 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)

