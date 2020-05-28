Friday, May 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, May 29, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- The LDH says an error is preventing their system from updating the total number of cases. As of THURSDAY, there were 38,802 cases reported.
- 2,661 deaths - 26 new deaths
- 714 patients in the hospital - decrease in 47 patients
- 90 patients on ventilators - decrease by 10 patients
- 28,700 patients recovered - no change (recoveries only reported on Mondays)
