FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry weekend & week ahead

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the west-central Atlantic. The area has already been tagged as Invest 92L and the NHC has 50/50 chances for development over the next two to five days as of Friday morning (with the next update expected Friday evening). While the system is not a threat to the U.S., it’s noteworthy in that if it were to become Cristobal by Sunday, this would be the first year with three named storms before the official start of the Hurricane Season (June 1).