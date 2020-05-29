FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Generally dry and warm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No weather challenges as you head out on this Friday morning.
All is quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures are in the upper 60°s, which is the “norm” for late May.
Today, look for partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few of us will need an umbrella – but only 20% to 30% coverage of showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs reaching the upper 80°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy and mild with a low of 68°.
For Saturday and Sunday, the last weekend in May, not much wet weather in the forecast; a spotty to isolated shower tomorrow, not much of any rain to speak of Sunday. High temperatures both days will top out near 90°!
