East Baton Rouge Parish Library announces plans for Phase 2 of reopening

“Although we were pleased to offer digital services over the past weeks, and then to expand access on May 20 with call ahead/pickup services and more extensive phone and online reference help, we are now ready to increase access by opening significant portions of the public service spaces in our buildings. We have successfully completed our first phase of preparations, which included reconfiguring furnishings, establishing appropriate social distancing provisions, and accepting and quarantining a large influx of returned library items. We also have secured sufficient special supplies and materials to help maintain an elevated level of preventive intervention. As the details of this phase of our reopening explain below, there are some changes and new procedures that will be necessary with the use of library public spaces. We appreciate that this will require a certain level of adjustment, but we hope that everyone can work with us to make their library experience as safe and rewarding as possible”, said Library Director Spencer Watts.