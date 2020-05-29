Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program for students expanding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, June 1, the Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition (CNP) is expanding its free breakfast and lunch curbside service for all students in the Baton Rouge area.
The service is for all students under the age of 18 years old and regardless of school enrollment.
CNP is partnering up with City Group Hospitality to help provide meals at five more schools in the Baton Rouge.
This is in addition to the Monday meal service that will continue at the other four locations.
Packaged meals will be distributed at participating sites and will be available on a first come and first-served basis.
Drive-thru meal service will be provided at all sites. Walk-up service will also be available, but everyone should maintain proper social distancing.
At least one child must be present in order to receive a meal package.
If additional meal packages are needed, the parent or guardian must print and complete the “Parent Pickup Form” and bring it to the meal distribution site. Forms will also be available at each site.
More information can be found below and on the CNP website at https://cnpbr.org/
Meals will be distributed at the dates and sites listed below from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Each student will receive a package containing 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches.
Most Blessed Sacrament
8033 Barringer Road
Mondays
June 1,8,15,22
St. Alphonsus
13940 Greenwell Springs Road
Tuesdays
June 2,9,16,23
St. Jude
9150 Highland Road
June 3,10,17,24
St. George
7880 St. George Drive
Thursdays
June 4,11,18,25
Sacred Heart
2251 Main Street
Fridays
June 5,12,19,26
