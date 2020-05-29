Baton Rouge mayor to join in day of fasting, mourning to mark 100k COVID-19 deaths in US

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, June 1, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is joining other mayors across the country in a day of fasting and mourning to mark the death of 100,000 people in the country from COVID-19.
June 1 is being recognized as National Day of Mourning and Lament.
"We must be united in these times of lament and mourning for those we have lost. Our collective sense of loss and remembrance unites us across lines of age, race, religion, and traditions and transcends our politics,” said Mayor Broome.
The mayor asks any who wish to join her to pray together for the healing of the country and to recommit themselves to the difficult work ahead in slowing the pandemic.
Mayor Broome will host a dial-in prayer vigil at 8 a.m. Monday. Participants can call 1-408-418-9388 to join. Use the access code: 966 112 656.
