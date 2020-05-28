Woman accused of arson of home with family of 10 inside

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an arson investigation.
The fire happened at a home on Provost Street, which is just north of Roselawn Cemetery, a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. Ten people were inside the home when the fire started.
The probable cause report states that a witness saw a woman “ignite an object and throw it under the house.” The witness claims to have seen that same woman “leave in a gray truck.”
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators charged Avery Wells, 25, in connection with the crime.
Wells was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of aggravated arson. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.