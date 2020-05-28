WANTED: Man accused of punching woman in the face, ripping out her hair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man wanted for allegedly punching a woman in the face to the point that she had to be treated at a hospital.
Police are looking for Edward McCray, 44, on charged of second degree battery and domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
McCray is 6′ 4″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators with BRPD say McCray and female acquaintance of his were having a verbal argument when McCray began to hit the woman multiple times in the face with a closed fist. Police say McCray also punched her in the body and ripped handfuls of hair from her head.
The victim was treated at a hospital for her injuries.
Anyone with information on McCray’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with information can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit info. All tippers can remain anonymous.
DOB: 07-20-1975
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.