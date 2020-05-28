WANTED: Man accused of punching woman in the face, ripping out her hair

WANTED: Man accused of punching woman in the face, ripping out her hair
Edward McCray, DOB: 7/20/1975 (Source: BRPD)
By Rachael Thomas | May 28, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man wanted for allegedly punching a woman in the face to the point that she had to be treated at a hospital.

Police are looking for Edward McCray, 44, on charged of second degree battery and domestic abuse/aggravated assault.

McCray is 6′ 4″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Edward McCray, DOB: 7/20/1975
Edward McCray, DOB: 7/20/1975 (Source: BRPD)

Investigators with BRPD say McCray and female acquaintance of his were having a verbal argument when McCray began to hit the woman multiple times in the face with a closed fist. Police say McCray also punched her in the body and ripped handfuls of hair from her head.

The victim was treated at a hospital for her injuries.

Anyone with information on McCray’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with information can also download the free P3 Tips app to submit info. All tippers can remain anonymous.

DOB: 07-20-1975

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.