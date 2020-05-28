Walker Police holding fundraiser for officer

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Association will be holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 30, to support one of their officers who is now facing a devastating illness.
According to the Walker Police Association’s Facebook page on May 8, John Hanna, suffered what is classified as a hemorrhagic stroke and he was rushed to Oschner Hospital in Baton Rouge and later airlifted to Oschner Hospital in New Orleans.
Officer Hanna is currently at Baton Rouge Rehab Hospital and will be there for about the next three weeks where he will be doing PT, OT and speech therapy according to his wife’s Facebook page.
Officer Hanna and his wife have two children, with a third one on the way.
To help his family with medical expenses and other finances The Walker Police Association and Sombreros Mexican Restaurant will be sponsoring the fundraiser in the Old Shoppers Value parking lot (28145 Walker South Rd) from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
They will be serving jambalaya plates, chicken or steak tacos, and chicken or steak quesadillas each for $10.
Lunches can be preordered by calling Sgt. Laura Jenkins at (225) 413-7753 or Cpl. Brant Villenurve at 225-337-0981, lunches must be paid upon ordering.
Preordered lunches can be picked up from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Walker Police Association has also set up a GoFundMe for Officer Hanna.
WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.