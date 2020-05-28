Unstable dressers and cabinets can injure, entrap kids

By Kevin Foster | May 28, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 3:37 PM

(WAFB) - About 2,700 Nelson and Lauki brand dressers and cabinets are unstable and should be kept away from children, product safety officials said.

The Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers. They were sold in oak, walnut, ash, and santos palisander (brown).

The Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers. They were sold in the oak, walnut, white, graphite, and glacier grey.

Identify the products by matching numbers found on a label located inside an upper drawer with the information below.

PRODUCT # PRODUCT NAME DESCRIPTION RETAIL PRICE
TE3400.E Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet 56 x 18.5 x 41
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 right door		 $7,800 to $16,000
TE3400.M Nelson Thin Edge Chest Cabinet 56 x 18.5 x 41
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with 1 left door		 $7,800 to $16,000
TE0204 Nelson Thin Edge Double Dresser 67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 8-Drawers		 $6,800 to $14,000
TE2167.R Nelson Thin Edge Buffet 67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 4-Drawers with 2 right doors		 $8,000 to $16,000
TE2167.L Nelson Thin Edge Buffet 67 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet , 4-Drawers with 2 left doors		 $8,000 to $16,000
TE2100.S Nelson Thin Edge Chest 34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 4-Drawers		 $4,800 to $10,000
TE2100.T Nelson Thin Edge Chest 34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet, 3-Drawers		 $4,600 to $9,800
TE2134 Nelson Thin Edge Cabinet 34 x 18.5 x 28.75
Cabinet with 2 doors		 $3,800 to $9,000
BC3440.L Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40 40 x 18.5 x 39.5
Cabinet, 5-Drawers with door		 $2,815
BC3440.M Nelson Basic Cabinet Series 34 x 40 40 x 18.5 x 39.5
Cabinet, 2-Drawers over 2 doors		 $2,600
The recalled dressers and cabinets are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, officials said. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard.
PRODUCT # PRODUCT NAME DESCRIPTION
100144158 Lauki 32 inches Three Drawer Dresser in glacier grey
100144157 Lauki 32 inches Three Drawer Dresser in graphite
100144156 Lauki 32 inches Three Drawer Dresser in graphite
10006123 Lauki 47 inches Wide Dresser in white
100144127 Lauki 47 inches Six Drawer Dresser in glacier grey
10008841 Lauki 47 inches Six Drawer Dresser in graphite
10001064 Lauki 47 inches Six Drawer Dresser in oak (DISC)
10008840 Lauki 47 inches Six Drawer Dresser in walnut (DISC)
100144161 Lauki 60 inches Six Drawer Dresser in glacier grey
100144160 Lauki 60 inches Six Drawer Dresser in graphite
100144159 Lauki 60 inches Six Drawer Dresser in white
Contact the manufacturer by calling 800-338-2107 to discuss a full refund with free pick-up.

