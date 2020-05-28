Unstable dressers and cabinets can injure, entrap kids

(WAFB) - About 2,700 Nelson and Lauki brand dressers and cabinets are unstable and should be kept away from children, product safety officials said.
The Nelson cabinets are wood veneer and have 2 doors or 3, 4, 5 or 8 drawers. They were sold in oak, walnut, ash, and santos palisander (brown).
The Lauki dressers are wood veneer or lacquered MDF and have 3 or 6 drawers. They were sold in the oak, walnut, white, graphite, and glacier grey.
Identify the products by matching numbers found on a label located inside an upper drawer with the information below.
Contact the manufacturer by calling 800-338-2107 to discuss a full refund with free pick-up.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.