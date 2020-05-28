Tulane dismisses Tyler Judson from football team

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane announced Wednesday the dismissal of Tyler Judson after the 19-year-old’s arrest early Monday morning for second-degree battery.
“As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest,” a statement read on behalf of Athletic Director Troy Danne. "Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.”
2019 was Judson’s first season with the Wave after a career at Zachary High. He redshirted his freshman campaign after playing in just four games.
