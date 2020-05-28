Truckers gather outside of La. state capitol in support of proposed bill that would lower car insurance rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of big-rig trucks rallied together outside of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 28 in support of a new proposed bill that would lower car insurance rates in the state.
The bill, SB 418 proposed by State Sen. Kirk Talbot R-River Ridge, aims to lower car insurance premiums in Louisiana by at least 10 percent.
The measure has been pushed to Friday, May 29 but local truckers still showed up to show their support.
