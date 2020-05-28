Shreveport training officer on departmental leave, under administrative investigation

I have been training Police for over 12yrs now and with more than 25 years of service .. This is a common mistake and poor technique often made by Police Officers. The knee is not supposed to go across the nap of the neck. Most common when the suspect is assisting by bucking or bridging. The knee has to angled across the shoulder blades during handcuffing. This was a mistake or misstep not an act of murder. Normally this mistake does not result in death. The cause of death will be more likely to be positional asphyxia or excited delirium. This individual more likely had health conditions and toxics in his blood. (no report yet) I feel that Minneapolis Police Dept. Jumped the gun by arresting and firing the 4 officers. Wow.. where is the innocent until proven guilty !! ?? Minnesota ??

Brent Mason/Facebook