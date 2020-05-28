REPORT: Grocery store chain Aldi purchases land on O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The German based discount grocery store chain, Aldi, has bought an 11.1 acre piece of land on O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.
The newspaper reports Aldi purchased the property Wednesday, May 28 for $1.35 million from All American Realty Corp of Baton Rouge.
The property, located at 2327 O’Neal Lane, was last used for a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant.
Aldi bills itself as offering a more efficient shopping experience than other grocery store chains. The company’s stores offer only fast-moving grocery items stocked on just four or five isles.
The Advocate reports Aldi has also purchased properties for stores in Lafayette and Slidell.
