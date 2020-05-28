Produce giveaway happening in Donaldsonville Thursday, May 28

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Several organizations will be hosting a drive-thru produce box giveaway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28 at the Lemann Center.
Those seeking donations must arrive at the Lemann Center by 3 p.m.
The Lemann Center is located at 1100 Clay Street in Donaldsonville.
The giveway is made possible through support of Hancock Whitney, Capitol Area United Way, Capitol City Produce, and Volunteer Ascension.
