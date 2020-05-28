OLOL resumes visitation, but with limitations

“As our ministry continues to respond to COVID-19, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at OLOL. “Working closely with our clinical teams, we are now at a point where we can resume limited visitation within strict guidelines. We recognize the importance of in-person support while recovering in the hospital. The unprecedented decision to restrict visitation was made to protect our community and especially the medical teams who must be available to care for you throughout this pandemic. Baton Rouge has come together over the last several months and we cannot thank you enough for playing your part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. This fight is not over and COVID-19 is not going away. Thanks to the tireless work of our healthcare heroes and your community partnership with us, we have made positive steps in the right direction and updating our visitation policy is evidence of that.”