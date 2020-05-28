OLOL resumes visitation, but with limitations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake announced Thursday, May 28 that it will begin allowing visitors for some patients to serve as an essential advocate starting Friday.
Patients must identify who their advocate is upon being admitted to the hospital and that person will be the visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay. Visitation for patients who do not have COVID-19 will be limited to one visitor age 18 or older per day.
“As our ministry continues to respond to COVID-19, patient and team member safety remains our highest priority,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at OLOL. “Working closely with our clinical teams, we are now at a point where we can resume limited visitation within strict guidelines. We recognize the importance of in-person support while recovering in the hospital. The unprecedented decision to restrict visitation was made to protect our community and especially the medical teams who must be available to care for you throughout this pandemic. Baton Rouge has come together over the last several months and we cannot thank you enough for playing your part in stopping the spread of COVID-19. This fight is not over and COVID-19 is not going away. Thanks to the tireless work of our healthcare heroes and your community partnership with us, we have made positive steps in the right direction and updating our visitation policy is evidence of that.”
VISITATION GUIDELINES
- Visitation of patients will be limited to one visitor, identified as the designated advocate, (18 years or older)
- Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Visitors will be screened for symptoms daily and will receive a wristband with the current date that must be worn for the duration of their visit
- OLOL strongly recommends people who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, lung or heart disease, or are older than 70 do not visit patients in OLOL facilities for their own protection
EXCEPTIONS TO THE VISITATION POLICY
- Patients who are confirmed COVID-19 or are persons under investigation (PUI): No visitors will be permitted, except for end of life situations
- For inpatients whose condition may necessitate that the designated advocate is key to their care or necessary to provide assistance or medical history, the designated advocate may be allowed to stay overnight in collaboration with the clinical team
- Surgery and Procedures: Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one designated visitor who will be permitted to assist with the arrival, registration, and the post-operative process if needed
- Emergency Department: One visitor (18 years or older) is allowed during a patient’s emergency department stay
- Children’s Hospital: For our pediatric patients, up to two parents or legal guardians will be allowed to stay with the child throughout their stay
- Outpatient Appointments: Patients may have one visitor to accompany them during their appointment if assistance is needed
SCREENING PROCEDURES
All visitors will be screened daily for symptoms, including:
- Fever greater than or equal to 100.4°F
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Sore throat
- Congestion that differs from their typical seasonal allergies
- Body aches
- Fatigue
- Loss of smell/taste
- Diarrhea
If a visitor exhibits any of the above screening symptoms, they will not be allowed into the facility. Visitors and patients will also be required to wear face masks.
