BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To honor the work of frontline workers during COVID-19, Tatro: Hand-Built Magnetic Toys, a local toy company launches a ‘Hometown Heroes’ paper playset.
The paper playset for kids 3-12 years old are free and will be handed out at Mesitzo, 2323 S Acadian Thruway, on May 30 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at a drive-by pickup tent.
No registration is needed to be able to pickup the Hometown Heroes playset and is part of the Tatro Arts and Crafts Pickup Summer Series. Playsets will be available while supplies last.
'Hopeville’ is the city is named in Hometown Heroes, makes frontline workers such as healthcare workers, teachers, delivery workers, and cleaning staff essential to keep the city moving.
The illustrations are inspired by the sidewalk chalk initiatives throughout the U.S. that have brought hope to so many.
For more information on the Hometown Heroes playset or to register and pay in advance for the Tatro Arts and Crafts Summer Series, please go to www.tatrotoy.com/summer.
