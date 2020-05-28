La. governor claims victory over state treasurer in battle for unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards boasted about a court ruling that will cause Treasurer John Schroder to turn over millions of dollars of unclaimed money being held by the state.
Edwards sued Schroder on Friday, Feb. 7, for “being out of compliance” because of his expected refusal to turn over excess money from the Unclaimed Property Program.
The Unclaimed Property Fund is built on several types of funds collected by the Louisiana Department of the Treasury when the owner can’t be found, including money in old bank accounts, refund checks that haven’t been cashed, and bonds turned over by businesses.
Both Edwards and Schroder have said they want that unclaimed money to go towards benefitting Louisianans. They just have different paths of getting to that goal.
Edwards wants that money to be used to support the state’s budget and programs.
Lawmakers have consistently approved the money to be used for that reason in the past.
Edwards has argued Schroder lacks any authority to deny its use for those purposes.
Schroder argues that money is better served in the hands of the people.
Since 2019, he has publicly sparred with Edwards over the funds.
He says the treasury is supposed to be holding that money for safekeeping until the owner decides to claim it.
Schroder argued some language in Louisiana law can be interpreted in such a way that it provides him with the authority to withhold that money from the governor and state budget.
A ruling on the lawsuit from 19th Judicial District Court Judge Richard Moore, III says Schroder is incorrect.
In the ruling, which was publicized by the governor’s office Thursday, May 28, Moore describes Schroder’s attempts to, “stockpile millions of dollars into something akin to a superfund” as having “no benefit to the public.”
Moore goes on to say Schroder’s actions, if anything, “could harm the public should the legislature be required to make midyear budget cuts as a result of this loss in revenue.”
Moore’s judgment means that Schroder must immediately transfer $7.3 million in excess dollars from the fund into the state general fund for fiscal year 2019 and $25.2 million in excess unclaimed property for fiscal year 2020.
“The Louisiana Legislature has appropriated excess dollars from the Unclaimed Property Program to fund critical priorities like education and health care since the program started four decades ago,” said the governor’s top lawyer, Matthew Block. “Until last year, every state treasurer has complied with the constitutional requirement to transfer these excess funds into the state general fund for appropriation by the Legislature. Treasurer Schroder’s unprecedented action to withhold these funds clearly violates the law, and we are grateful for Judge Moore’s decision ordering that the Treasurer transfer these funds to the state general fund. Even after the Treasurer complies with Judge Moore’s order, there are more than sufficient funds available for unclaimed property claims, as the fund has always had sufficient funds for these obligations. "
Schroder has previously said he is on track to return as much as $50 million in unclaimed property to Louisianans in 2020.
The state treasury does not send out messages alerting residents about their unclaimed property or charge to claim the money.
It also will not ask for a credit card number.
Search to see if you’re owed money by clicking the link here or calling 1-888-925-4127.
