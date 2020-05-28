La. governor claims victory over state treasurer in battle for unclaimed property

“The Louisiana Legislature has appropriated excess dollars from the Unclaimed Property Program to fund critical priorities like education and health care since the program started four decades ago,” said the governor’s top lawyer, Matthew Block. “Until last year, every state treasurer has complied with the constitutional requirement to transfer these excess funds into the state general fund for appropriation by the Legislature. Treasurer Schroder’s unprecedented action to withhold these funds clearly violates the law, and we are grateful for Judge Moore’s decision ordering that the Treasurer transfer these funds to the state general fund. Even after the Treasurer complies with Judge Moore’s order, there are more than sufficient funds available for unclaimed property claims, as the fund has always had sufficient funds for these obligations. "