GBR Food Bank, National Guard team up for free drive-thru food distribution event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Louisiana National Guard are working together to host a food distribution event Saturday.
The event will be held Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Church of the King, located at 2037 Quail Dr. Organizers hope to distribute food for up to 1,500 families facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers say in accordance with CDC guidelines, all workers and volunteers at the event will be wearing masks and gloves to minimize the risk of infection. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles for this drive-thru style event.
