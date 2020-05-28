Former St. Gabriel mayor released early from federal prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former St. Gabriel Mayor George Grace, convicted in a federal bribery sting, has been released early from federal prison.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirms Grace was released to either home confinement or to a halfway house on Wednesday May 27. Citing security reasons, a BOP spokesman would not confirm exactly where Grace is now housed. The federal government has been releasing some non-violent federal offenders early in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons.
However, the BOP declined to say if that was the reason for Grace’s move.
Grace was convicted in 2012 of bribery and other charges after being caught in an FBI undercover sting involving a fictitious garbage can cleaning service. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was set to be released in 2029 under current guidelines. The former mayor had been housed at a federal prison in Ft. Worth, Texas. He will serve the remainder of his sentence in what the BOP calls “community confinement.”
Grace was ultimately responsible for four different bribery schemes involving more than $9 million, including schemes to extort businessmen seeking to do business in St. Gabriel and help victims of Hurricane Katrina, Former U.S. Attorney Walt Green told The Advocate newspaper in 2014.
In late March, United States Attorney General William Barr instructed the BOP to prioritize home confinement as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus in federal prisons.
“We are urgently reviewing all inmates to determine which ones meet the criteria to be suitable for home confinement as established by the attorney general,” BOP spokesman, Justin Long, said.
“Home confinement is the least restrictive form of community confinement,” Long said. “Individuals in home confinement may be approved to leave their residence for a variety of programming reasons as determined by case managers overseeing their placement (e.g. work, religious activities, and social activities). Individuals who are placed in home confinement may be monitored via electronic monitoring equipment, telephone, or in-person contacts. The frequency and type of monitoring is determined based upon a number of factors, including security level, contract requirements, and behavior.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.