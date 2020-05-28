FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, drier weekend ahead

The Storm Team is forecasting a dry Monday and a mainly dry Tuesday with highs near 90° both days. The forecast for the rest of the work week and the following weekend calls for daybreak temperatures around 70° to the lower 70s, with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s. While there’s the potential for isolated, mainly afternoon t-showers through the week and into the weekend, current guidance suggests daily coverage amounts of 20% or less each day.