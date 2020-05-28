FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer, drier weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There were a few pockets of showers with embedded storms across south Louisiana late Thursday afternoon and early evening. Any areas of rain should dissipate after sunset, giving way to a mostly dry night under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Friday morning lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70° for metro Baton Rouge under a sun/cloud mix. Spotty showers are possible during the morning, with isolated showers and an occasional thunderstorm on tap Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s across the WAFB region with rain chances set at 30% for the day.
The weekend looks drier and that means it likely gets a little warmer too. Set rain chances Saturday at 20%, followed by an essentially rain-free Sunday. Morning starts will be in the upper 60s both days, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.
Monday, June 1 is the official start of the 2020 Hurricane Season. Don’t forget to catch the Storm Team’s 2020 edition of The Fifth Season at 6:30 p.m. right after the evening newscast.
The Storm Team is forecasting a dry Monday and a mainly dry Tuesday with highs near 90° both days. The forecast for the rest of the work week and the following weekend calls for daybreak temperatures around 70° to the lower 70s, with afternoon highs around 90° to the lower 90s. While there’s the potential for isolated, mainly afternoon t-showers through the week and into the weekend, current guidance suggests daily coverage amounts of 20% or less each day.
