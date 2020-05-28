FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal risk for severe weather possible

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thurs., May 27 - Marginal risk for severe weather
By Diane Deaton | May 28, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 7:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a generally pleasant spring morning throughout SE LA and SW MS with temperatures in the low/mid 60°s, so it feels pretty good for your Thursday out-the-door!

Not much activity expected today on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but we do anticipate a few scattered showers with perhaps one or two stronger thunderstorms.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area under a “low-end” (marginal) risk for severe weather today. The primary threat is strong, damaging winds.

Our afternoon high will top out in the upper 80°s.

Overnight, perhaps limited lingering showers – a low of 67°.

Tomorrow, again, a 30% coverage of showers and storms, your high Friday of 86°.

