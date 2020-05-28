Elderly man dies in crash in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with Louisiana State Police say an elderly Gonzales man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Wednesday, May 27.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. when Thomas Ayo, 92, of Gonzales, drove into the path of another vehicle at the intersection of George Rougyea Road and LA 934, according to Trooper First Class Brent Hardy.
Investigators say there was then a 2007 GMC Yukon SUV collided with the 2016 Nissan Frontier driven by Ayo.
Authorities say Ayo was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash but died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Yukon was also wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries in the crash, according to police.
Hardy says toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
