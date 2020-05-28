Don’t get duped: How to avoid counterfeit beauty products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You go through your daily skin products often and sometimes you want to save a few bucks and buy them cheaper online. But you might want to take another look before you checkout because that “good deal” may cost you more in the long run.
“Where are these products really even coming from?” said Dr. Nicole Harrell with the Dermatology Clinic Baton Rouge.
That’s something this local dermatologist wants you to think about when you buy your name brand beauty or skin products from third party marketplaces.
“We don’t know if the ones on Amazon might be real or they might not!” she said.
Dr. Harrell says counterfeit products are frustrating for you and the dermatologist community. Sometimes you think you are getting a good deal when really you’re getting duped.
“It can look the same, but the active ingredient may be a little less potent,” said Dr. Harrell. “It may even be the same active ingredient, but diluted or something like that.”
The same goes for hair salon products.
Marce Gauthreaux at A. Marcelite Salon in downtown Baton Rouge says another layer of buying from third party suppliers is something called diversion. This is when a product could be the real deal, but it’s old and has been poorly handled.
“Something that has run its course,” said the salon owner. “Something that, once you open the bottle, you can see the product has separated because it’s gone from 100 degrees to 20 degrees in the shipping process.”
Gauthreaux understands the desire to save a few bucks where you can, but she looks at skin and hair health like an investment.
She says after putting effort and money into building your skin and hair health, why not use the right products to maintain them.
The worst part about being duped with a fake product is you can’t really tell. Maybe the smell or consistency is off, but for the most part, the products seem identical.
“There is no good way to identify the product itself. The best way is knowing where you buy it from,” said Dr. Harrell.
These experts believe the best way to avoid being duped starts with education. Know what the good product feels like and know where to buy it. Your hair stylist or dermatologist will know where you can get the right stuff.
