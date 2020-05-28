Children’s health specialist discusses rare condition in children linked to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health officials are learning more about a condition found in children linked to COVID-19. Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a rare condition that affects those under 21-years-old.
It causes inflammation in various organs, including the heart, lungs, and brain.
“It’s still very early to tell; we don’t understand what causes it or what exactly is going on with the children who have the syndrome,” said Dr. Shaun Kemmerly.
Dr. Kemmerly says health officials do know that patients with MIS-C typically have tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus within four weeks of developing symptoms.
“If a child has persistent fever, if your child has bad abdominal pain, that seems to be a common thing. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, we see a lot of that. If your child is having any disorder or bad cough, we would want them to be seen by the pediatrician. Also, rashes, bloodshot eyes, neck pain, or swelling in the neck, those are all symptoms where the family should bring their child to the doctor. If they are exhibiting severe abdominal pain or just real confusion, lethargy, oh, bad difficulty breathing, like trouble breathing, go to the emergency room,” Dr. Kemmerly explained.
At this time, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed at least 13 cases, with one death across the state. However, Dr. Kemmerly says the virus is rare, therefore, families should be cautious rather than panicked.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.