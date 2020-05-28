Central Private breaks ground on new school

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The August 2016 flood destroyed most of the school’s buildings, but now, Central Private School has been able to start construction on phase one of a new campus.
The school hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, May 28. This comes after FEMA contributed money to make it happen. While the ceremony was much smaller than originally planned due to ongoing pandemic, school officials say they hope to have a larger ceremony on Aug. 12, the four-year anniversary of the flood.
The new campus is on the southeast corner of Joor and Gurney roads and is about a mile away from the old campus.
“We’re just beyond thrilled to be at this point going forward and we think it’s going to be a great blessing for the community, and especially for our school,” said Robert Martin, head of Central Private School.
By August of 2021, the school hopes to have the high school, middle school, and gym ready to go for the start of classes.
“We are very excited about the future of Central Private School,” Martin said. “The CP family deserves the best, and we are working tirelessly to provide just that. Our new campus will be amazing. Our future is very bright!”
