Burbank closed due to gas leak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Burbank Drive is currently closed from Bluebonnet Boulevard to Highland Road due to a gas leak. The closure took effect around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
Officials from the St. George Fire Department say a piece of construction equipment hit a natural gas line in the area under development near the Burbank Walmart. Hazmat crews responded.
Traffic on Burbank is being diverted at Highland and Bluebonnet while crews isolate the line and depressurize it. Officials with St. George say air quality is being monitored and there is no danger to the public.
No timeline was given on when the road may reopen.
