BRCC celebrate graduates with special drive-thru ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) is celebrating its graduates with a special drive-thru diploma pickup and virtual commencement ceremony.
On Thursday, May 28, about 200 spring 2020 graduates, along with their families and friends, picked up their diplomas during a drive-thru celebration. BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith donned full graduation regalia and congratulated each graduate.
“Graduating from college is always an amazing milestone that deserves a special celebration. However, with this year giving our gradates a unique last semester, it felt incredibly important to salute them in the safest way possible,” said Dr. Smith. “We are hosting a virtual ceremony, but we all know that getting that degree handed to you is among one of the most exciting portions of any graduation program, so there was no way we could let our graduates lose that moment. We are immensely proud of the hard work, resiliency, and dedication that our Spring 2020 graduates have shown, and we look forward to seeing how they apply these lived experiences as they go on to join the workforce or continue their studies at four-year institutions.”
BRCC will host a virtual commencement ceremony for all 400 spring graduates Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. on the school’s Facebook page. Each graduate’s name and their honors will be read aloud. Former president and CEO of Associated Grocers, J.H. “Jay” Campbell Jr., will serve as the keynote speaker.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.