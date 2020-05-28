BRCC celebrate graduates with special drive-thru ceremony

“Graduating from college is always an amazing milestone that deserves a special celebration. However, with this year giving our gradates a unique last semester, it felt incredibly important to salute them in the safest way possible,” said Dr. Smith. “We are hosting a virtual ceremony, but we all know that getting that degree handed to you is among one of the most exciting portions of any graduation program, so there was no way we could let our graduates lose that moment. We are immensely proud of the hard work, resiliency, and dedication that our Spring 2020 graduates have shown, and we look forward to seeing how they apply these lived experiences as they go on to join the workforce or continue their studies at four-year institutions.”