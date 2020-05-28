Baton Rouge Union of Police puts up billboard advocating for higher pay for officers

“The city-parish was in the process of identifying funding for a police pay raise when the coronavirus pandemic began. In December 2019, we received the results of an organizational and operational assessment of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s $93.5 million operating budget, conducted by Management Partners. In March 2020, the city-parish negotiations with Baton Rouge Police Union for a new police contract were substantially complete. Police pay was the final aspect of the negotiations, and the city-parish was committed to utilizing the savings identified in the organizational and operational assessment towards funding a police pay raise. The savings require structural changes in the police department, implemented over time, which would require support from the police union. The city-parish estimates a $23 million shortfall for the 2020 General Fund Budget due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Simply put, municipal budgets were not designed to handle a pandemic. To date, city-parish has not laid-off or furloughed any of its first responders or employees. We must protect our trained workforce to continue providing essential services to our citizens. The city-parish also continues to advocate for federal legislation to provide hazard pay for essential employees and first responders.”

Chief Operating Officer for the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge Darryl Gissel