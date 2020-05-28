Baranco-Clark, Southside YMCA will not reopen when restrictions lift, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two YMCA locations will soon close for good, according to officials with the organization.
"The Southside YMCA will remain open to provide group exercise classes to the community until we are able to move the classes to other locations, said Kristen Hogan, marketing director. “There is no definitive timeline on when it will completely close. Baranco-Clark YMCA is closed indefinitely.”
The Baranco-Clark YMCA in Old South Baton Rouge and the Southside YMCA will not return to full operation once restrictions are lifted.
“This has been a trying time for all businesses, the Y as a non-profit organization is no exception to the financial hardships this virus has caused, we are saddened that we are not able to open all of our facilities but as we move forward, we are focused on getting back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential,” said Christian Engle, President/CEO, YMCA of the Capital Area.
All YMCA locations closed back in March due to the Governor’s orders. The organization reopened seven of its location with limited hours. They include A. C. Lewis YMCA, Americana YMCA, C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, Dow Westside YMCA, ExxonMobil YMCA and the Paula G. Manship YMCA.
In a press release announcing the reopening, no mention was given regarding the permanent closure of the Baranco-Clark and Southside locations. However, officials later confirmed the locations will not reopen.
