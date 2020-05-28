Associate Builders and Contractors put on free meal for Baton Rouge healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some Baton Rouge area construction workers and contractors came together Thursday, May 28 to feed front-line healthcare workers.
The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors put on a free meal for the workers at Baton Rouge General. They’re helping other healthcare facilities and non-profits in the capital area as well.
“A lot of these guys are working inside of the plants inside the fences. It’s a dangerous occupation. These people right here though, are being put to the test as far as when it comes to danger, so it was our way to say thank you for what you’re doing, for serving the community, for being here to protect our health, to be by the people’s sides that have been affected by the virus and really just to say thank you,” said Ben Fromenthal with Beard Construction Group.
Forty different companies helped cook up jambalaya and pastalaya for Baton Rouge healthcare workers.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.