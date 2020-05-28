Arrest made in deadly New Year’s Day shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on New Year’s Day.
The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday, May 28 the arrest of Bryan Keith Price, 28. Police say they believe he’s connected to the Jan. 1 shooting death of Joah Ross, 26.
BRPD officials say they were able to make an arrest thanks to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip. Price is charged with second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
