WANTED: Law enforcement looking for man allegedly involved in multiple recent shootings

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the White Castle Police Department are currently looking for a man believed to be involved in multiple recent shootings in the White Castle area.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say a warrant has been issued for Justin Johnson, 27, on the following charges:
- Aggravated assault with a firearm (6 counts)
- Criminal damage to property
- Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
- Resisting an officer
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-687-3553.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.