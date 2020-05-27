WANTED: Law enforcement looking for man allegedly involved in multiple recent shootings

Justin Johnson, DOB: 7/6/1992 (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | May 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 3:28 PM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the White Castle Police Department are currently looking for a man believed to be involved in multiple recent shootings in the White Castle area.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say a warrant has been issued for Justin Johnson, 27, on the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault with a firearm (6 counts)
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of schedule II narcotics
  • Resisting an officer
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and White Castle Police Department are currently looking for the person responsible for multiple shootings in the White Castle area recently. (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 225-687-3553.

