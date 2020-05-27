Tuesday Morning becomes 5th big retailer to file Chapter 11; 230 stores to close

“The prolonged and unexpected closures of our stores in response to COVID-19 has had severe consequences on our business," he said. "Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team. However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the Company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11.”