Saints punter Thomas Morstead becomes author of new book

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some kids dream of playing in the NFL. Saints punter Thomas Morstead was not one of those kids.
His first love was soccer but after getting cut in high school, Morstead went out for football as a senior, then walked on at SMU, then was drafted by the Saints in 2009.
Now, here he is, heading into his 12th season as a pro.
"I pinch myself pretty frequently, " Morstead told FOX 8 sports. "I didn’t have a ton of expectations I just wanted to put my best foot forward. "
And he’s using his unique journey to inspire kids in his new book titled ‘Middle school rules of Thomas Morstead.’
“Everyone has a unique story as to how they’ve gotten where there at,” Morstead explained. “So hopefully they’ll be some similar experiences that kids are going through right now and maybe can carry that with them and seeing how I responded in a positive manner that helped me persevere.”
The message comes at the perfect time when kids are dealing with a global pandemic that’s ripped their normal lives away from them.
“It’s a shock to the system. Everyone’s worlds changed. Hopefully it helps re-center people and help people re-prioritize or clarify what their prioriteis in their life are and what’s important," Morstead said. " I think that’s something that I’ve been fortunate for most of my life. It’s not that I’ve always had a clear vision to exactly where I’m headed but I had a clear vision as to what my values were and the process that I went through to make decisions. That’s really led me on this unorthodox journey to where I am today. "
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.