Ochsner employees to be treated to second free concert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Employees at Ochsner in Baton Rouge will be treated to their second free concert.
Back on May 11, B Street Benny performed for staff at Ochsner. Now, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clifton Brown wants to treat the employees as well. On Friday, May 29, Clifton Brown & The Rusty Bucket Band will perform for employees in the hospital’s parking lot.
Brown says as a first responder himself, he understands how tough the job can be, especially during the current pandemic.
“I didn’t want to just treat Ochsner to a show,” said Brown. “I want to reward them.”
Hospital employees will also be treated to a pastalaya lunch thanks to numerous community organizations helping to put on the event.
The concert will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with June 5 set as a makeup date in case of rain Friday. The event is only open to hospital staff, but the band hopes to stream the concert on Facebook here.
Ochsner says no medical services will be disrupted due to the concert.
