Ochsner employees to be treated to second free concert

South Louisiana’s self-proclaimed hottest country music band is made up of six local artists/musicians from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes with a passion for traditional country music. Playing country’s biggest hits from the 80s, 90s, 00s, plus originals. Recorded in Nashville, Tenn., Clifton Brown released his second album in September of 2016: “County, Live it, Love it, Breathe it”. The band's motto is “keeping it country one song and one event at a time." (Source: Facebook)