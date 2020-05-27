Livingston Parish, Central schools receiving millions in funding for repairs after 2016 flooding

(WAFB) - Several schools in the area are set to receive millions of dollars in grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to make repairs after the August 2016 flooding.
Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday, May 27 that multiple schools in Livingston Parish will split $40,563,208. Those schools are Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Southside Junior High.
“Livingston Parish schools are still feeling the impact of the 2016 floods, and this FEMA grant will help the school board repair damages to multiple schools and their resources.”
Also on Wednesday, Congressman Garret Graves announced that Central Private School will receive $10,043,000.86 to make repairs.
“Central Private gets to celebrate tonight with a long overdue groundbreaking ceremony for their new campus, made possible by a recent law change and this grant from FEMA. It is exciting to see that their commitment to their students and community has paid off and students will now get to enjoy a great new campus. Tonight’s groundbreaking makes all of the efforts to secure funding, insert common sense into laws and rebuild stronger worth it,” Graves said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.