Inquiry into Russia probe carries political consequences

Trump is likely to seize on any modicum of questionable activity during the FBI’s counterintelligence probe, which morphed into special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Mueller concluded that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump, but his investigation didn’t find sufficient evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia. Mueller also examined multiple possible instances of obstruction of justice and pointedly said he could not exonerate the president.