FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weekend ahead; temps on the rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms dotted the WAFB landscape Wednesday, but the coverage was far less widespread than what we have seen lately.
Neither Thursday nor Friday will be completely dry days, but rains will be limited with chances set at 20% to 30% both days.
The First Alert Forecast is even drier for the upcoming weekend, with probabilities set at 20% or less for both Saturday and Sunday. Most WAFB neighborhoods can expect less than 0.5” of rain between Wednesday evening and Sunday night.
Counterclockwise flow around an upper low to the northwest will continue to transport relatively dry air into the Lower Mississippi Valley from the west over the next day or two. While that setup won’t completely shut off local rains, it will certainly limit the ability for rain showers to develop.
As we head into the weekend, that upper low will shift to the northeast as an upper-level ridge over the southwestern U.S. and move east. That ridge will then become the dominant influence for our local weather through most, if not all, of the next seven days or more.
The drop-off in rain activity will be accompanied by rising afternoon temperatures. Highs will run in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, nudge up to the upper 80s over the weekend, and then ping the 90s next week. But then again, that’s the norm for June.
In other weather news, the area of low pressure sitting off the southeast U.S. coast managed to briefly become Tropical Storm Bertha Wednesday morning about an hour before making landfall along the South Carolina coast. The system weakened quickly as it moved north through the day. While winds are no longer a concern, the remnants could still pose a significant rain threat along its track, especially for parts of the Appalachians.
Arthur and Bertha: two named storms before the official start of the season (June 1). This is only the fifth such occurrence on the books for the Atlantic Basin. The last time it happened was in 2012.
